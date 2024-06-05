Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Alicia Atout, wrestling

Alicia Atout Returns to AEW, Joins Roster as Backstage Interviewer

Alicia Atout is back in All Elite Wrestling! The seasoned broadcaster returns to AEW after a stint in MLW. Learn more about Atout’s return to the company and what she'll be doing on Wednesday nights!

Professional wrestling, a captivating blend of athletic prowess and dramatic storytelling, thrives on the dynamism of its performers both in the ring and behind the scenes. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has consistently demonstrated an astute understanding of this principle, cultivating a roster replete with multifaceted talents. The recent announcement of Alicia Atout's return to the company serves as a testament to AEW's commitment to delivering a comprehensive and engaging product for its audience.

Atout, a seasoned interviewer and broadcaster, first garnered recognition for her work with Impact Wrestling, formerly and once again known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). During her tenure there, she honed her skills as a backstage interviewer on their flagship program, Impact!, and co-hosted the digital series Behind The Lights alongside Anthony Carelli, better known to wrestling fans as Santino Marella.

In 2019, Atout's burgeoning career led her to AEW, where she served as a backstage correspondent during the company's nascent stages. Her contributions to AEW's inaugural event, Double or Nothing, showcased her natural charisma and ability to connect with both fans and wrestlers alike. However, her time with AEW proved to be short-lived, as she subsequently signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) later that year.

Now, after a period of professional growth and exploration, Atout has returned to AEW, signaling an exciting new chapter in her career. The announcement, made by Atout herself via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was met with enthusiasm from wrestling fans and industry insiders.

In her post, Atout expressed her excitement, stating, "Cat's out of the bag. ✨ I'm beyond excited to officially announce I'm ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy. 💫 @AEW"

Atout's return to AEW presents a wealth of opportunities for both the company and the talented broadcaster. Her prior experience in the wrestling industry, coupled with her undeniable charisma and interviewing acumen, make her an invaluable asset to AEW's programming.

Her presence is sure to enhance the viewing experience for fans, providing insightful interviews and compelling backstage segments. As AEW continues to expand its reach and influence within the realm of professional wrestling, the addition of Alicia Atout to its ranks is a strategic move that underscores the company's commitment to excellence.

Be sure to catch Alicia Atout in her first AEW appearance since returning as she interviews Mark Briscoe following his TNT Championship ladder match qualifying victory on AEW Dynamite tonght. You can watch the interview in the embedded post below:

