American Dad Returns This Fall: Season 21 Trailer, Images & Details

With American Dad returning to TBS this fall, check out the trailer for Season 21 and what we learned about the new season during SDCC 2024.

Taking part in a special panel presentation during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) weekend, stars Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jeff Fischer, and executive producers Matt Weitzman, Kara Vallow, and Nic Wegener, had some serious intel to share on American Dad – returning to TBS in the fall for its 21st season. First up, the long-running animated series is getting its own soundtrack of approximately 12-14 songs, like "Daddy's Gone" – and we're hoping for "Guppy Love (Fishin' Ain't Easy (Where My Sluts At?))" and Jeff's "Bazooka Sharks Rap" make the cut. The soundtrack will be hitting streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music ahead of the show's return later this year.

In terms of guest stars, Weitzman shared that viewers can expect to hear the voices of Charles Barkley, Michael Imperioli, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Neal McDonough, and both Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick. In the images that were released, we get a sense of some of the season's storylines – including one that sees Roger and Stan (both Seth MacFarlane) needing to join bodies to recover from a train accident. In another episode, Rogu (Dee Bradley Baker) is dealing with a potentially fatal illness – so guess which family decides to pretend that they're doctors to save him? Also, viewers can look forward to a Christmas episode (we're guessing that this one would be a Santa Claus-free holiday episode if the tradition of trading off years continues) as well as… another Klaus rap. Yup, you read that correctly. While you're processing that, make sure to note one of the images, in particular – it appears we're also getting an "old-timey" animated episode. Here's a look at the image gallery that was released, with an extended look at Season 21 waiting for you above.

