American Gods Cast Plays "2 Truths & A Lie"; Meet Ms. World; Fan Reax

As his continuing journey of personal and spiritual self-discovery brings him to Lakeside, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) will begin to realize that being a god isn't a choice he gets to make. What he does with that power? Now that's what will be fascinating to see when STARZ's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods returns for a third season starting Sunday, January 10, 2021. While we await the official trailer and other previews, viewers are getting the opportunity to catch up with the returning cast and to get to know the new faces.

First up, Whittle plays a round of "Two Truths & A Lie" with Yetide Badaki (Bilquis) and Omid Abtahi (Salim) to demonstrate just how well he knows (we hope) his castmates:

If you're looking to lighten the mood a little bit, here's a look at how online fans reacted when they found themselves chatting with Whittle, Badaki, and Bruce Langley (Tech Boy) during New York Comic Con-Metaverse:

— American Gods US (@americangodsus) October 15, 2020

And now that we know Mr. World (Crispin Glover) will be taking on two new personas (with Danny Trejo as one of them), STARZ is giving viewers a chance to get to know Dominique Jackson aka Ms. World:

— American Gods US (@americangodsus) October 14, 2020

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as 'Salim,' Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as 'Cordelia,' Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.