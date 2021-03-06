Viewers are now down to the final three, Season 3 episodes of STARZ's American Gods, and remember all of those plans everyone had at the beginning of the season that involved not getting involved with the old gods/new gods war? So how's that working out for everyone? Except for Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) season-long moment to shine, things have been getting a whole lot more complicated… and deadlier. As in "a god dies and stays dead" kind of deadlier. So heading into this week's episode "The Rapture of Burning," Laura (Emily Browning) and Salim (Omid Abtahi) head out to get their hands on the one thing that will take down Wednesday (Ian McShane)- with some bumps along the way. Meanwhile, Wednesday has a bloody score to settle with an "old friend" while the mysteries surrounding Lakeside show themselves more to Shadow (Ricky Whittle). And then there's Tech Boy (Bruce Langley), who might just have a plan to give himself a proper reboot.

Here's a look at the next episode of STARZ's American Gods, along with an episode overview for "The Rapture of Burning." Following that, GLAAD has posted a preview showcasing Dana Aliya Levinson as a trans woman who befriends Salim- here, their conversation turns to the issues of self-acceptance and shame:

American Gods Season 3, Episode 8 "The Rapture of Burning": Laura and Salim must venture outside their comfort zones to overcome the complications of their pasts; Wednesday shows a different side of himself that takes Shadow by surprise; Technical Boy comes up with a plan to escape his mental prison. Directed by Tim Southam, with the teleplay by Holly Moyer.

Sunday on @AmericanGodsUS on @STARZ, @DanaALevinson guest stars as a trans woman who befriends @AbtahiOmid's Salim. Check out this scene discussing self acceptance and shame. With @tyraaross playing Ms. World on the show, it's time to catch up on season three! pic.twitter.com/0VHe4Cw4GE — GLAAD (@glaad) March 5, 2021

Now here's a look back at the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods star Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.