American Horror Stories S02 Cast Includes Fern, O'Hare, Sidibe & More

With the promise of an official trailer for Ryan Muphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories Installment 2 on its way later today, viewers learned (in a typically creepy AHS way) who has joined the cast of the horror anthology spinoff series. As you're about to see in the mini-teaser below, the mix of new & familiar faces includes Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Judith Light, Derek Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony Del La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, and Quvenzhané Wallis (with more to come).

Now here's a look at the cast announcement teaser FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories Installment 2, set to haunt streaming screens beginning July 21st:

And here's a look at the first full teaser for Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2, hitting the streamer on July 21st:

With filming set for NYC, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images show a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look so make sure to check them out here.

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed back in March. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too, I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.