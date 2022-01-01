An NBC Sitcom Based Around Autocorrect Text Fails Would Be Comedy Gold

NBC is known for its comedies over the years, both good and bad. Seinfeld. Frasier. Cheers. Night Court. Parks & Rec. 30 Rock. SNL. The Good Place. AP Bio. Single Guy. Newsradio. Caroline In The City. Friends. The Office. Stark Raving Mad. Union Square. Joey. Just Shoot Me. Veronica's Closet. Boston Common. You get the idea. There is almost no concept that networks will not try to get on the air. While not NBC, we let them try the Geico Cavemen as a sitcom. So, when I say that NBC should make a show out of text autocorrect fails, understand that I both loathe the idea entirely, and think it could work at the same time.

Here's How NBC Makes This Work

NBC is perfect for this for many reasons. First: the way to make this work is to make it an anthology show. Each episode features a new cast, where the set-up of course hinges on a text autocorrect fail. They have a deep stable of stars that people would enjoy in these episodes, from older stars to younger ones and everyone in between. Fox comes close, but it's mostly reality stars. CBS is too old for the concept. ABC… NBC is perfect. Second, they have Peacock, so the risk is really small. You could just dump it on there if the ratings aren't there. Third, it feels like a perfect lead-in to their reality programming. Young Rock, then Autocorrect, followed by The Voice. A ratings bonanza. NBC also likes to be known as a network for prestige projects that lean on the creative side (at least as far as broadcast networks go).

Yeah sure, when you hear the concept it sounds stupid. But what if I told you Sadie Sink is starring in an episode opposite KJ Apa in an episode where he accidentally sends her a text saying "I feel it in my boner" instead of "I feel it in my bones" and she blows a big job interview because of it, and it's written by Mindy Kaling and directed by Paul Feig? Sounds pretty good now, doesn't it. Each one could be like that, just tell the creatives in the pitch they can do whatever they want for 22 minutes and let them go. Call me crazy, but I think this could work. Make it so, NBC.