An Original Piece of Garfield and Friends Artwork Hits Auction

Garfield and Friends famously adapted Jim Davis's iconic Garfield comic strip into an animated series. The beloved depiction of Davis's cartoon cat with deadpan delivery ran as a TV series for a whopping seven seasons from September 1988 until December 1994. The characters of the series including of course the eponymous Garfield along with the dog Odie and the owner Jon Arbuckle have stayed in pop culture as instantly recognizable faces which often warm memories and nostalgia. Today, Heritage Auctions features a production cel from the animated series which sees Garfield eating from a bowl of what looks like peas. Let's be real though. We both know this cat. That's not veggies.

You can see the full scope of the production cel below.

Read on to check out the listing.

In this Garfield and Friends Quickie, Garfield is disgusted to see that Jon has given him dry cat food! The cat quickly throws out the unappealing food. This quickie aired alongside Season 1, Episode 13 of Garfield and Friends. This original, hand-painted 12 field production cel depicts Garfield as he prepares to toss his undesirable dinner on the floor. The image of the cat and his bowl measures about 6 x 3". The cel is marked in its lower right corner with G8, and it has been set atop a color print background from the show for presentation. This piece is in Very Good condition, with some handling and edge wear.

Fans of the iconic, lasagna-loving cat can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this original piece from the lucky thirteenth episode. Best of luck to everyone staking their claim for this fun piece.