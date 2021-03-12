Andrade Asks WWE For His Release

In a bit of shocking news (depending on how you look at it) this afternoon, WWE superstar Andrade has apparently asked the company for a release from his contract. This news is shocking in the sense that Andrade's talent is off the charts, and clearly, WWE (at least on the main roster) has totally fumbled their handling of him. Plus, there's his personal life, but we'll get to that in a bit.

As is being reported today by Cultaholic, Andrade asked WWE management for his release this past Monday at the tapings of Raw. It was initially reported as a rumor by WrestlingINC on Twitter this afternoon and was then soon after backed up by Sean Ross Sapp on his Twitter account.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Andrade asked for his release this past Monday at the WWE RAW tapings. — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 12, 2021

Had one source on the Raw side of things confirm this. https://t.co/G5f6NLGiVz — Sean Ross Sapp of WrestleMyBritishGranny.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 12, 2021

WWE and Andrade clearly haven't been on the same page in quite some time, as he hasn't wrestled since October 12, 2020, in a quick loss to his former tag-team partner, Angel Garza. It has been said for quite some time now that the company doesn't know what to do with him and has had no plans for him, which is hard for fans to wrap their heads around as Andrade is a world-class talent and even excelled during his time in NXT.

Andrade's career in WWE has felt like it's been on a downward trend since the company released his manager, Zelina Vega (real-life wife of Aleister Black, another guy with big talent that the company can't be bothered to make plans for). Vega served as both his manager and main mouthpiece as she often cut promos on behalf of the Spanish-speaking star.

Further complicating things is that Andrade is currently engaged to one of WWE's biggest stars, Charlotte Flair. If you follow Flair on Instagram, you'll see that the pair appears inseparable, so it's hard to imagine how this is going down with her.

Andrade has removed all mentions of WWE on his social media accounts, so it appears as if he's truly ready to move on and head somewhere else. He wasn't a WWE homegrown talent and has had much success in NJPW, so he could wind up pretty much anywhere.

Personally, I think WWE really dropped the ball with Andrade, and hopefully, he's able to soon catch on with a company that will properly appreciate and showcase his abilities.