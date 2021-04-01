Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: J Knows What He Wants- And Deserves

With Animal Kingdom set to land back on TNT this summer, the cable network has been rolling out mini-teasers for the Codys (Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole) showing where their heads are at heading into a penultimate fifth season that finds Smurf (Ellen Barkin) having shuffled off the show's mortal coil. With a 13-episode season coming up and a sixth/final season on the horizon, we've caught up with Deran (Weary), Pope (Hatosy), and Craig (Robson)- which brings us to Cole's Joshua "J" Cody.

Here's a look at J's mini-teaser as he looks to co-lead (with Pope) the family out from under Smurf's Shadow. But how long will the two be able to share power, especially when the line between what he wants and what he thinks he deserves becoming thinner and thinner each day. And that's where the biggest concern comes in because just like the rest of the Codys? J won't let anyone or anything stand in his way.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

When word came down that Animal Kingdom would be ending its run with a sixth and final season, Hatosy wrote, "Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!!" (with the full post below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Hatosy (@shawnyhats)

In TNT's Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":



TNT's Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy Award-winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series. A consistent ratings success, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season's average (the series also ranked among 2019's top 10 cable dramas: P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).