Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: Arcane, netflix, season 2

Arcane Season 2 Sneak Preview, Key Art: Jinx on the Run

It's an "Enemy of My Enemy" deal for Jinx in a preview of Christian Linke & Alex Yee's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane S02.

Don't think for one second that just because the Emmy Award-winning animated series is wrapping up its run with its second season Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane doesn't have a mountain of epic storytelling still to come. Though we still have some time between now and its November debut, Netflix released an official sneak peek earlier today – one that gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "Enemy of My Enemy…" In addition, we also have a new key art poster to pass along – here's a look:

"'Arcane' is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," Linke shared during a League Dev Update last month, addressing the news that the animated series would be finishing its story with the upcoming season. "From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of 'Arcane' wraps up with this second season. But 'Arcane' is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra." Here's a look at the sneak peek that was released earlier today:

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, but let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch this…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!