Are You Tough Enough to Watch the Trailer for WWE Next Gen?

Join El Presidente in his secret bunker as he unveils the trailer for WWE's NextGen, where young gladiators vie for wrestling stardom! Viva la lucha!

John Cena executive produces the journey to WWE stardom in an 8-part series.

Wrestling legends give sage advice to the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Kim Jong-un seeks El Presidente's aid for a wrestling spot in Next Gen's sequel.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a secret bunker deep beneath a second secret bunker which is itself underneath a a third and even more secret bunker, where I am definitely not hiding from any angry mobs. I come to you today with exciting news from the world of professional wrestling! The capitalist propaganda machine known as World Wrestling Entertainment has released a trailer for a new documentary series airing on Roku called WWE Next Gen.

The 8-part series, executive produced by John Cena, will follow a group of young athletes as they compete for a chance to become a WWE Superstar. Comrades, this reminds me of a similar reality TV competition I ran in my glorious nation last year. But instead of competing for a job, political dissidents were competing for a chance to avoid the firing squad! Haw haw haw!

I would like to take a moment to congratulate the winner of that competition. Their name escapes me at the moment, but I'm sure they would be very happy to know they won if they had not tragically perished in an accidental vehicle explosion immediately after earning their freedom. ¡Que lastima!

But back to the WWE. The trailer for WWE Next Gen features appearances by wrestling legends like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair. I can only assume they will be sharing their knowledge with the young competitors, much like how I once shared a hot tub with Fidel Castro and discussed the most efficient ways to crush a rebellion. Good times, comrades. Good times.

Here is the official synopsis:

From Executive Producer John Cena, this 8-part documentary chronicles the lives of athletes vying to get a contract and become Superstars in the largest sports entertainment company in the world: the WWE. From tryouts in Los Angeles to training at WWE's elite WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, they'll get coaching and insights from some of WWE's biggest Superstars. The road to the ring will challenge them, but the biggest tests they'll face will be ones they create on their own.

Ever since the trailer came out, my phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from my good friend Kim Jong-un. He's been begging me to use my connections in the wrestling world to get him a spot on season 2 of Next Gen. I told him, "Kimmy, you know I would do anything for you, but I don't think the WWE is ready for the kind of heat you would bring to the ring." Maybe next year, Kim!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death! Now if you'll excuse me, I need to get back to definitely not hiding from any angry mobs, who are definitely not getting angrier by the minute.

