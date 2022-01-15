Arrow: Stephen Amell on Arrowverse vs Reality; Offers Ramsey Congrats

We enjoyed covering Stephen Amell's run on The CW's Arrow over the years, and it's a testament to his performance and the series overall that fans still hang on his words when he discussed the series in any way. As if cementing himself as an essential pillar of the Arrowverse (just look at that title), Amell then went on to impress even more viewers with his pro-wrestling drama Heels over at STARZ (and we can't wait for that second season). So those two major resume items alone are enough to warrant regularly checking in to see how things are going. Add to that his willingness to offer some personal & intimate perspectives on any number of things, and the decision's a no-brainer. A perfect example? A post from Amell where he shares a look at the difference between life in the Arrowverse and life in our all-too-real real world (one which usually involves a lot more stitches).

For a look at a key difference between the life of Oliver Queen & the life of the guy who played him, check out Amell's tweet below:

Oliver Queen: Survives 5 years on Lian Yu, transforms into a hero, saves multiverse, resurrects family & friends, transports wife to blissful afterlife. End. Me: Loses watch cliff jumping, dives down to retrieve it with no snorkel gear, mistakenly grabs a sea urchin. End. pic.twitter.com/RX4idpq7vX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And the Arrow love didn't stop there, with Amell offering his co-star David Ramsey (who's directing the next episode of Superman & Lois "The Ties That Bind" as well as guest-starring on the next episode of Batwoman "Meet Your Maker) a con flashback in GIF form to congratulate him on his new job (more on that in a minute):

Ramsey's Diggle is set to headline the in-development Justice U. Set in the Arrowverse and after years of experience fighting side-by-side with some of the world's finest, Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. Stemming from Michael Narducci (Superman & Lois) and Zoanne Clack (Grey's Anatomy), the series will see Ramsey direct the pilot if it's picked up for series. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Geoff Johns will executive produce alongside Narducci and Clack.