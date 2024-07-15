Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, cw, greg berlanti, supergirl, The Flash

Arrowverse "Was a Really Camelot-esque Kind of Time": Greg Berlanti

Producer Greg Berlanti reflects on his time building the Arrowverse and how "it became larger than life and larger than itself."

It began with the pilot episode of the Stephen Amell-starring Arrow on October 10, 2012, and -nearly 12 years to the day, on October 17th – it begins coming to an end with the fourth and final season of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois. Of course, we're talking about The CW's "Arrowverse" – though we know that we have to throw an asterisk or two next to Superman & Lois because of some multiverse maneuverings. But it would be appropriate to refer to Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman as part of the "Berlanti-verse," named in honor of Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions, the production powerhouse behind the small-screen super universe.

"It's funny you say that because I only like to call it the 'Arrowverse.' I don't usually use my name in association with -verses, but it is very sweet to say that," Berlanti shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum-starring film, Fly Me to the Moon. While his production future sees him venturing into diverse film and television subjects, Berlanti took some time to reflect on what those "Arrowerse" years meant to him.

"We all look back at our life in different decades and moments, and for me, the wish fulfillment of creating these stories that I grew up with — and to do it with the kind of actors, writers, and directors that we got to work with — was a really Camelot-esque kind of time. It was not thought of at the outset [as a universe], but it became larger than life and larger than itself. So that was a real special time in my life, as was running my first TV show [Dawson's Creek] when I was in my twenties, as was working on shows like 'Brothers & Sisters' that were somebody else's creation, as was something like Love, Simon,'" Berlanti added.

He continued, "So, I try to enter any new period or time of my life by surrounding myself with people I'm really excited to work with and stories that I'm really excited to tell. The only sad part is I keep getting older. (Laughs.) I can't seem to stop that part from happening, but there's always some great new 'Fly Me to the Moon'-esque adventure around the corner. So I'm very wistful about the kind of good fortune I had at that time, and I wish all those individuals the best."

