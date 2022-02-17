Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E04 Review: Deadly Dancing & Roller Rinks

This week's episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World experienced a contagious dance craze as Astrid gained the courage for an important date. Fair warning of potential spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of the newest series on SYFY.

The episode, "One Rib", gave a better look at tensions rising between the town and the continued weird occurrences the people continue to witness and experience from the opened portal. Outside of that and the viral dancing monster of this episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World, relationships and characters we don't often see a lot of were expanded and given detail. I loved seeing the science teacher, Frank, and his personal life although I got to agree with his husband on how weird the choice of godmother was with Michelle. It was nice to see him connecting with students and attempting to encourage Eggs to branch out into new areas of interest, but I can see how Eggs might simply love what he's invested in.

He honestly might be in a hyper-fixation mode so I don't blame him there because I'm right there with him but with Pokémon Legends Arceus instead of anything science-related. In terms of that monologue he used for the audition….holy hell I love a good take on that iconic moment from Jaws any day. Outside of teachers and such, I love seeing the connection and development between Lilly and Candace grow. Their dynamic is complicated because of their past and it represents a true struggle between finding the friendship common ground and possibly something further that was way more difficult previously to even start to consider. Also, I'm going to need more Brutus shopping segments, please and thank you.

I think Astrid & Lilly Save The World continues to get it right about the pressures conditioned within more extreme religious constraints you can find in evangelical Christianity. This is coming from someone continually in the midst of deconstructing the toxicity of my past faith, I can see the struggles for both Astrid and even her mom. It's hard when you want to yell at her mom but also realize you understand her messed-up thought process where she believes she is helping her daughter. While I'm excited by the detail they dive into with Astrid and Candace's mothers and the general experience with faith pressures, I totally want more of Lilly's moms and that side of everything. The fluidity and expanding acceptance in this series has been fantastic, I just simply hope it continues.

The way relationships are shown is always great and when I saw Astrid and Sparrow hold hands while going around the roller rink and then sharing their first kiss with one another… I melted into rom-com goo. Poor Valerie and her performances getting interrupted by monster debauchery, but still her moment on stage auditioning could have for sure been an interpretive dance if she were cognizant. The weird road Christine and that church continue to go down is slowly showing its creepy colors and matching tattoos. I'm intrigued by this storyline and am excited to see what our monster-hunting duo has to do when potentially facing this bloodthirsty basement-dweller.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World continues to surprise me with how far I invest in caring about these characters and the absurdity of monster-hunting, but then again when you include and diversify the experiences being shown on screen that can happen. In reviewing this I felt the struggle to be more cynical or to find every little flaw in the episode, but I had to stop myself. Just because I review this material and love it, doesn't mean an episode here and there can't miss the mark from time to time. Perfect television is an absurd standard. While I may have wished for certain things in this episode, this may just mean it's expanded upon or featured in the next one. I saw what I hoped for on the screen when I was in high school. I witnessed a date and sci-fi hilariousness all in one episode. Sixteen-year-old me was on screen, not as a side character or as comedic relief but as an essential part of the narrative. Below is a song that speaks to me deeply (be aware it's an emotional one) and it's what I thought about while writing this review. I'm excited to see where things go in the next episode and hope you follow along with me!

Astrid & Lilly Save The World Season 1 Episode 4 "One Rib" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 The fourth episode of SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World proved that representation matters, no matter the subject or genre. Remaining carefree but developing the story, this series is just as contagious as the monster's allergies in the episode- and for that and more about "One Rib," I'm truly thankful. Credits Network SYFY