Astrid & Lilly Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Monster-Hunting Duo We Love

SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World recently premiered a unique and heartfelt story that left me with a feeling of promise and potential for stories involving a wider variety of perspectives and experiences in sci-fi. Jana Morrison who plays Astrid & Samantha Aucoin who plays Lilly both present a story worth investing in and characters worth caring for. Spoilers will be present, so please go watch this excellent premiere before reading…and stay hydrated.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World began by showing us two friends in their own individual elements at home, well that was after a quick look at what they'd have to go through (or better yet, who they'd go through) in their future monster-hunting endeavors. While Astrid is attempting to navigate the lack of privacy that always seems to happen around mothers, Lilly displays her adoration for Olivia Benson and gets some random input from her moms. The flow of the episode afterward is lighthearted and doesn't take itself too seriously.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet the Monster Hunters That Will Save the World | Astrid & Lilly Save the World | SYFY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trT7_hafTOs)

We get a good idea of how Lilly and Astrid see the world around them, or better yet how they handle the insanity of high school itself. Astrid is a fantastic representation of how much general horniness can take over the teenage brain and how it's realistic to experience that. But with Lilly, they don't force yet a narrative on her sexuality outside her wanting to save herself for the right person/moment. It felt like an accurate representation of being torn between wanting to be open about sexuality in society but also not understanding it all yet and therefore feeling the need to keep that to yourself. I love the specific moment in this episode where our main monster is provoking tears out of a woman as she proceeds to confess she's slightly turned on and confused by that. Ladies, gents, & non-binary pals, that's some relatable monster-fucker content right there and I'm here for it.

Astrid and Lilly experience a lot, from fat-shaming at a local party to summoning the opening of a portal, but it all felt like a smooth ride and narratively continued to make sense, therefore, leaving room for the funny and poignant moments. At some points, I wondered if it was too cringe, but I had the sudden realization of what I was like about ten years ago and I apologized to my past self and the void. While I wasn't given a nickname for my weight in high school, the silent yet present judgment in an all-girls Catholic school finds a way.

The makeup & effects were great and the eyeball removal from that one girl was very much unexpected yet I appreciated the moments of horror thrown in. Speaking of looks, the outfits were fantastic and didn't do a disservice to Astrid & Lilly's style or body size. I already love the connection between their characters and the randomness of their "guide" Brutus with his sass and out-of-touch references and phrases. It felt like a punch in the gut watching those moments where the two friends felt alienated by their peers and by the messages in their heads that felt all too real. It's not only important but necessary to address the blatant and veiled forms of fatphobia that Astrid & Lilly will experience even when saving the world. I fell in love with this friendship and the way these characters became easy to root for from the beginning. There's no stereotypical nature to the bullies or the monsters and it reminds me that human nature (especially the complexities of it) can be found in either group. I honestly can't wait for the next episode and to see the potential in Astrid & Lilly Save The World grow as this monster-hunting friendship does.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World Season 1 Episode 1 Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World launches an engaging and often hilarious depiction of mixing high school and monster-hunting together. This premiere is a fantastic showcase of a friendship and a story that can dive into themes of self-acceptance, societal fatphobia, and complexity of expectations all while making you laugh along the way. Credits Network SYFY