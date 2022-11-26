Austin Theory Wins United States Championship at Survivor Series

Austin Theory pinned Seth Rollins after a Bobby Lashley spear to win the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series: War Games. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you live coverage of the most important form of entertainment in the world: pro wrestling.

United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Here is what I wrote about this match in the liveblog, comrades:

Sami Zayn arrived in Roman's dressing room. Roman grilled him about talking to Kevin Owens and asked him to state his loyalty. Sami said he's with Roman and expressed gratitude for being allowed in the Bloodline. That's exactly what someone planning to betray their leader would say! If it were me, comrades, I would have Sami executed, but Roman gave him a hug instead. The execution could still happen though. A good leader never rules it out. Haw haw haw haw! Just one more filler match before the other War Games match, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins came out. Bobby Lashley was in rare form for this match. At one point, he picked up Austin Theory and used his body as a weapon to hit Seth Rollins with. Theory got some revenge when he attacked both men with the steel steps. In another interesting spot, Theory put a sleeper on Lashley while Lashley put the Hurt Lock on Rollins. Rollins hit a pedigree, but Lashley kicked out. Rollins missed a flippy move off the ropes, and Theory tossed him from the ring and tried to finish Lashley, but got put in the Hurt Lock. He tried to pin his way out of it, but Rollins hit a frogsplash. Lashley put both men in the hurt lock at the same time. Rollins hit a stomp on Lashley after jumping off Theory's back. Lashley speared Rollins in the middle of his superplex/falcon arrow combo, and Theory pinned Rollins to win the belt. It looks like reports of Austin Theory's career's demise have been greatly exaggerated, comrades. Until next match: socialism or death!

Survivor Series: War Games is taking place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and Bleeding Cool is covering it live. For more live results from WWE Survivor Series: War Games, click here.

