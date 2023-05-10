Bastions: Crunchyroll Set for K-Anime Superhero Series with BTS Music Crunchyroll has picked up the Korean superhero anime series Bastions, featuring music by BTS & other K-Pop bands and premiering on May 13th.

Crunchyroll has acquired the upcoming Korean animation superhero series Bastions, which features music from BTS and various K-Pop bands, from producers Thymos Media and will begin airing the five-part series on Saturdays, beginning May 13. The global streaming rights extend worldwide, excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, and South Korea.

Bastions is about a group of rookie superheroes in a world where superheroes compete for popularity. The young dynamos emerge as full-fledged heroes after saving Earth from a crisis by uncovering the identity of a villain responsible for environmental pollution. And what Korean superhero series would be complete without the power of K-Pop from bands like BTS?

As the official synopsis for Bastions goes, "These unconventional heroes are gearing up to prevent disaster! In a world where superpowers are the norm, a group of beloved idols works together to keep society safe. But they're about to face a new enemy: Wash Green. This megacorporation may call itself eco-friendly, but it's really the leader in environmental pollution. Can Bastions persevere and save the planet?"

The series fuses K-Pop and animation, with several K-pop original songs, the most exciting of which is the main track and theme song by BTS. It's the first project by BTS as a group since it released its anthology album "Proof" in June last year. Bastions will also feature music from K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and singers Heize and AleXa participating on its soundtrack.

"Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that. And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of 'Bastions,'" noted Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll's Chief Content Officer. "BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," Thymos Media said.