Batwoman: Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Claims; Posts Emails, Messages

The public war of words (and now apparently receipts) between ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose and Warner Bros. TV Group as well the producers & others involved with the first season of the Arrowverse series over Rose's accusations of an overall unsafe and unhealthy working environment rose to a new level early on Sunday. Coming days after co-star Camrus Johnson and a reported production assistant pushed back on Rose's claims, the actor took to Instagram stories to begin releasing emails and messages to support her allegations (though to be clear, none of what's been released has been officially confirmed).

In the first set of screencaps, an exchange between Rose and talent manager Carol Bodie shows Rose's frustrations with the working environment on Batwoman in February 2020 and offers reasons why she was feeling that way (as well as some additional thoughts on Greg Berlanti ("I still want to believe he has a human side…").

Next up, Rose turned the focus onto showrunner Caroline Dries, writing that she was "deciding between releasing Caroline [Dries]'s email about not being an LGBT activist or feminist." From there, Rose shared an email where Rose addressed the matter of yelling on the set and Dries' response, calling into question Dries' handling of the matter and her looking to director Holly Dale for advice (Dale was not directing the episode during which the behavior took place):

And in a move apparently to counter Johnson's claims that her initial allegations contained "a lot of lies," Rose shared a screenshot of a conversation where Rose explains to Johnson how it would be impossible to put on the costume for cover shoots so soon after neck surgery (though later on, she reveals that she did the cover shoot anyway, implying that she did't feel she had a choice).

The following exchanges between Rose and Bodie offer some insight into the investigation and handling of her injury and the matter of the EW cover shoot. In particular, the original timing of the investigation was interesting in that it was reportedly set to occur at the same time the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover would be filming (not exactly a quiet time behind the scenes of the Arrowverse); as are other requests that were made of her.

In these series of messages, Rose shares an exchange she had regarding the set's atmosphere and how it was adversely impacting Rose, post-neck surgery, revealing that it would "close my throat up entirely" while demonstrating what she says is the production's lack of concern for her own well-being:

As for production assistant Alexander J. Baxter's statement to CBR describing Rose as a "dictator," Rose proceeds to question the validity of Baxter's recollection- and whether or not he was actually involved with the production on taking on the role of a "smear job studio plant." For their part, CBR claims it vetted Baxter prior to posting and received proof of his time as a PA on the Arrowverse series: