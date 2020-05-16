Batwoman Season 1 Finale Preview: Kate and Alice's Worlds Unravel

It's a bit of good news/bad news for viewers of The CW's Batwoman over the past few days. On the good news side, the network has penciled in a January 2021 return for the Ruby Rose's Kate Kane aka Batwoman (assuming the series rolls back into production soon. On top of that, the series is going to be one-half of the next Arrowverse crossover (with upcoming series Superman & Lois being the other half) that will offer another new take on the DCU's "World's Finest" during the first half of 2021. But before we start looking to the new year and the next season, there's the bad news. We reached this season's finale, and there are still some major issues to be addressed in "O, Mouse!". From the preview images, promo, and episode overviews that follow, it's clear that Kate, Jacob (Dougray Scott), and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) have another family trait in common: their ability to find themselves in over their heads at the blink of an eye. As friends and foes converge, choices will be made and actions taken that can never be undone. But will Gotham be better for it, or is this just the beginning of a far, far worse fate for the city?

Batwoman season 1, episode 19 "O, Mouse!": SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham's former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self. Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father's choices. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead

Batwoman takes place three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, with Gotham a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department is overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) becomes what her father loathes: a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. Joining Rose, Scott, and Skarsten are Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, and Elizabeth Anweis. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.