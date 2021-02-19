Batwoman Season 2 E05 Preview: Will Ryan Break the Law to Find Kate?

Though we know we're talking about The CW's Batwoman, the second season of the series reminds us a lot more of spiders when it comes to the webs being weaved already- and we're only four episodes in. And heading into this weekend's episode, the tangles become more and more pronounced. First, we have Ryan (Javicia Leslie) trying to stay on the right side of the law- so it seems like just the right time for Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to pull off an art heist. Especially when the artwork could help lead to Kate- but there's something about the artist's name… Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are siding with Jacob and Sophie- but do they all have Ryan's best interest at heart or their own? Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is looking to hold up her end of the bargain with Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai)- except Alice is starting to realize that her memories might not quite be what she thought they were- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Gore on Canvas":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 5 "Gore on Canvas": THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana – and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah's (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.