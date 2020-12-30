Batwoman Season 2 Poster: The Cowl Has Been Passed to Ryan Wilder

On Sunday, January 17, the world of Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder will never be the same as Gotham's newest protector takes center stage for the second season of The CW's Batwoman. But from what we can gather from the season-opener title "What Happened to Kate Kane?", Wilder's life isn't the only one going through some serious change. Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Mary (Nicole Kang), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jacob (Dougray Scott) are left to look for answers to that all-important question- and to pick up the pieces. Which makes the poster key art released on Wednesday just that much more meaningful- because Wilder's going to learn very quickly that heavy is the head that wears the cowl:

Here's a look back at the trailer for the second season of Batwoman, along with the overview and preview images from the "Arrowverse" series:

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.