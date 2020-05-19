Batwoman Showrunner Caroline Dries Talks Superman & Lois Crossover

Less than a week after The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz announced during the network's scheduling call that a two-hour pairing of Ruby Rose-starrer Batwoman and new Arrowverse family member Superman & Lois was in the works for the first half of 2021. Now with Batwoman having wrapped up its first season this past Sunday, series creator and showrunner Caroline Dries revealed a few more bits of intel about the event during an interview with the International Business Times. The first thing you need to know is that while the planning is still in its "first-week" stage, Dries can reveal where exactly the crossover will take place: "All I've done recently is just emailed it to Todd [Helbing, Superman & Lois showrunner]. And I said, 'Hey, this is happening…I can't wait to be in Metropolis,' and he's like, 'In Smallville,'".

Of course, that doesn't mean there hasn't already been some movement already: "I have a little bit of research, but they don't have any scripts out yet like that's been released, so nothing's been shot. So obviously I know about 'Superman & Lois' and I know it will be taking place in Smallville and all the rest is to be determined, but it's going to be a great challenge because those crossovers always end up so awesome." That said, crossing over two shows won't be quite the heavy-lifting that crossing over the entire Arrowverse was last year: "For sure, logistically, schedule-wise, actor-wise—way easier. And it's also probably more palatable for the audience. You know, like somebody like my mom watching 'Crisis' is like, what's happening? Whereas this…everyone knows who Superman and Lois are."

In the hour-long drama written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois finds Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch returning as the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist. Together, they must deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. The series also stars Inde Navarrette, Erik Valdez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Wolé Parks, and Dylan Walsh. Helbing, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are set to executive produce.

Batwoman takes place three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, with Gotham a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department is overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) becomes what her father loathes: a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. Joining Rose on the series is Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, and Elizabeth Anweis. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.