Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai Arrive at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai returned at SummerSlam tonight, showing up after Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Bayley and Shirai have both been out of action with an injury, Bayley for much longer than Io, who was on the NXT roster when last seen. Kai was a free agent after getting released by WWE earlier this year. All three women got in the ring to stare down Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch (who made up with Belair after losing the match) joined Belair to force them to back off.

The Chadster is proud to share his report on this match from Bleeding Cool's live results page:

SummerSlam has started! The Chadster has never been so excited in his life. The closest that even comes to this is The Chadster's wedding day, but that's a distant second. It looks like Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are going to open the show. You should see Becky's outfit. And you can… when The Chadster publishes the highlights after the match. Belair appears to be dressed like one of the Dallas Cowboys… does she know she's in Nashville? Well, who is The Chadster to question anything WWE has done? The SummerSlam set has an entrance walkway with a 90-degree turn. The ring has normal ringposts without the LEDs, which tells The Chadster one of three things: Triple H is making changes to the set, someone is getting superplexed through the ring, or, most likely, they're in Nashville so Mayor Kane will come out and hit his pyro tonight. The match was five stars, of course. The Chadster can tell you right now that every match on the card will be. Lynch put up a good fight but ultimately got pinned by the KOD. Becky offered the handshake of respect after the match and Bianca accepted, bringing their feud full circle and putting it to rest for now, which is what's best… of course it is. WWE booked it, didn't they?! After the match, Bayley's music hit and she came out to the entrance walkway. Then Dakota Kai's music hit and she came out. Then Io Shirai, who Corey Graves kept calling Io Sky. If that's her new name, The Chadster has to say, he loves it way better than her old one. If not, and Corey was making a mistake, then her old one was much better. All three women seem to be aligned with each other and climbed in the ring to challenge Belair, but Lynch joined Belair to chase them off.

You can see highlights from the match and its aftermath below:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show.

