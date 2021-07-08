BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 July 2021: Community, Greendale Seven & More!

We'll be there when you get into a rut. That's the beauty of living our life. Hold on, baby- We're taking you back to school. When logic fails, don't lose your head. You just turn to us instead. Hold on, baby- now here we go back to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to both Jude Cole and Rodney Dangerfield, welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Today's newbies include The Simpsons EP Al Jean talking Loki crossover, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starting filming on season's final ep, Doctor Who teasing a surprise at Comic-Con@Home, The Republic of Sarah impressing, and Community star Yvette Nicole Brown not putting up with any disrespect to the "Greendale Seven."

From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time. Finally, we have another edition of "BCTV Obsessions" with a look at a show that was way ahead of its time- FOX's 1996 Adrian Pasdar (Heroes)-starring Profit.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, July 8, 2021:

10. Loki: The Simpsons EP Talks Crossover, Marvel's Stan Lee Note & More

9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Kicks Off Last Season 1 Ep Filming Today

8. Doctor Who Crew Teases "Very Special Surprise Guest" at SDCC 2021

7. The Republic of Sarah Might Just Be The CW's Strangest & Best Show

6. Cruel Summer Creator Left Series Post-Pilot After Disputes: Report

5. Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agena On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel

4. Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith's New Troll Smackdown

3. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

2. American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed

1. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Dave Bautista taking on Trump's ilk, David Ramsey's John Diggle proving why he's the Arrowverse's MVP, Power Book IV loses its creator/showrunner, Blade Runner animated spinoff reveals its voice cast, and Shawn Hatosy's Pope takes viewers on a recap trip back through TNT's Animal Kingdom Season 4:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Announces Voice Cast & Characters' Details

Power Book IV: Force Creator/Showrunner Departs STARZ Spinoff Series

Dave Bautista on Trump Rally Attendees: "They're Just Scum F***s"

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Shawn Hatosy's Pope Revisits Last Season

The Flash Season 7 E16 Preview: Why John Diggle's The Arrowverse MVP

Are you a fan of shows like The Sopranos, Mad Men, Dexter, Breaking Bad, and Narcos? One of the shows you have to thank for paving the way for them to find success on the small screen is David Greenwalt & John McNamara's 1996 drama Profit. Running for five initial episodes on FOX (with the remaining four unaired episodes finally seeing the light of day in 2002), the series focused on Adrian Pasdar's Jim Profit, a new junior executive at Gracen & Gracen (G&G), a multinational conglomerate with a great public image to hide its dark business practices.

In a world of liars, cheaters, and ladder-climbers, Profit was always one step ahead of those around him. To say that he was a character you found yourself rooting for because he was doing nothing more than turning the game on itself would be an understatement- and calling out the hypocrisies ("The line most people say they won't cross… it's usually something they've already done when they thought no one was watching"). And yet there was always that other part of your brain that couldn't wait to see Profit taken down- a true testament to Pasdar's performance. And as for Profit sleeping inside a shipping box at night? A twisted mix of heartbreak and horror in my mind:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Profit" Trailers featuring Adrian Pasdar as Jim Profit (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gt7FFeN2K3I)

