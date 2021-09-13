BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 Sept 21: Cobra Kai, TWD, Samoa Joe & Tons More!

Don't the best of them bleed it out. While the rest of them peter out. Truth or consequence, say it aloud. Use that evidence, race it around. There goes my hero. Watch him as he goes. There goes my hero. He's… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to the Foo Fighters and "My Hero" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes Paramount Plus's Star Trek: Lower Decks, FOX's The Masked Singer, Samoa Joe, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Netflix's Midnight Mass, FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man opening, AMC's The Walking Dead preview, Amazon's The Boys, Arrow star Stephen Amell, Netflix's Cobra Kai, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's Better Things & Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso. Following that, we have reviews of The Walking Dead, My Hero Academia, What We Do in the Shadows, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, September 13, 2021:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Star Orla Brady Confirms Her Filming End

The Masked Singer Reveals New Clues & Masks; Season 6 Opener Change

Breaking News: Samoa Joe Has Relinquished The NXT Title Due To Injury

Rick and Morty Withdrawal: Dan Harmon DIY Con; Rick's Backstory Recap

Midnight Mass: Netflix Posts New Images from "Haunting" Prods Series

Y: The Last Man Opening Scene: Yorick & Ampersand Survey The City

The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Opener: Daryl Goes Reaper Hunting

The Boys: Here's What We Know About Season 3 Thanks to Vought's VNN

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Shares "Gentle Reminder" from Arrowverse Days

Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs

Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has "Dragon" Co-Star in Mind for Next Doctor

Better Things: FX Series Cast & Crew Stand In Solidarity with IATSE

The New Showrunner Of Doctor Who Should Be Ted Lasso

Today's line-up of reviews includes the latest episodes of AMC's The Walking Dead, Funimation's My Hero Academia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks:

The Walking Dead Season 11 "Rendition" Even Left Me Hating Dog: Review

My Hero Academia S05E23 Tenko Shimura: Origin Review: Shigaraki's Past

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E03 Review: Nandor Gets Twilight'd

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 E05 Review: Classism & Merchandising

