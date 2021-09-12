Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has "Dragon" Co-Star in Mind for Next Doctor

By the time we ring in 2022, Doctor Who fans will already be enjoying the return of showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop for a new series of adventuring quite a bit different from what viewers have been used to. With Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder, Series 13 is set to tell one over-arching storyline with a mix of new and familiar faces (some of which have already leaked out). But it's next year that brings the biggest change, with Chibnall and Whittaker departing the series- which means the dumpster fires of mindless speculation have been working overtime to offer up folks who should be the next to helm the show or the TARDIS. So it would make perfect sense for the Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith (HBO's House of the Dragon) to offer up a name for the next Doctor.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his turn in Edgar Wright's mind-bender Last Night in Soho, Smith was asked which name he would throw into the ring to step in as the Doctor after Whittaker exits. "You know who I think would be a brilliant 'Doctor Who' … Rhys Ifans. Rhys would be sort of cool. I don't know if we've had a Welshman yet. I'm backing Rhys," Smith replied. And with Smith and Rhys Ifans currently working together on HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon, Ifans would have some time between scenes to pick Smith's brain so that's a serious advantage. That said? We're thinking Ifans' HOTD responsibilities would require him to have his own TARDIS to pull off two series of their stature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Series 13 Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNb51OwYO6M)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cast's Favourite Series 13 Moments | Comic-Con@Home | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EWwtc8ac9Y)

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."