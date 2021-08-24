BCTV Daily Dispatch 24 August 21: Cowboy Bebop Ready to Jam & More!

Well, tell me do you think it'd be all right. If I could just crash here tonight?. You can see I'm in no shape for driving. And anyway, I've got no place to go. And you know it might not be that bad. You were the best I'd ever had. If I hadn't blown the whole thing years ago. I might not be alone. Tomorrow, we can drive around this town. And let the cops chase us around. The past is gone, but something might be found… to take its place. Hey, jealousy! Hey… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Gin Blossoms (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Tuesday newbies include The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page confirms final week of filming, a "cynic' talks Ted Lasso, Cowboy Bebop impresses, What If…? key art honors Black Widow & Nick Fury, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine remains un-arresting television. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, August 24, 2021:

10. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week

9. Ted Lasso is Wonderfully Terrible & Terribly Wonderful: A Cynic's Take

8. Cowboy Bebop Shares Impressive First-Look Images; Sets November Debut

7. Is Mr. Mime Really Ash's Mom's Boyfriend in the Pokémon Anime?

6. Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet

5. What If…? Releases E03 Nick Fury & Black Widow Character Key Art

4. The Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4 Review: Another Vanilla Outing

2. AEW's Handling of Brodie Lee's Death Influenced CM Punk's Return

1. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- The Umbrella Academy inches closer to a filming wrap, CSI: Vegas star William Petersen has a health scare, our favorite What We Do in the Shadows vampires & vampire slayer rock the shades, Squid Game has our attention, and Dave Bautista takes on Mo Brooks:

The Umbrella Academy Co-Stars Celebrate Season 3 "Last Supper"

CSI: Vegas: Mystery Illness Sends Actor William Petersen to Hospital

What We Do in the Shadows S03: They Wear Their Sunglasses at Night

Squid Game: Netflix Korean Series Is Black Mirror-Meets-Battle Royale

Dave Bautista Trashes Mo Brooks for Empathizing with Terrorists

