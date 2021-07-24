BCTV Daily Dispatch 24 July 2021: Community Watch & Punk Prevails

Our lives are made, in these small hours. These little wonders… these twists and turns of fate. Time falls away… but these small hours… these small hours still remain… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Rob Thomas (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Saturday edition of our daily rewind as we get ready for a very busy second day of Comic-Con@Home. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours (and with Community not on the list but leading a late charge). For this go-around, our newbies include a Dexter/SpongeBob SquarePants "crossover", a Masters of the Universe: Revelation throwback to Kevin Smith handling trolls, and Walker hosting a Supernatural reunion. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, July 24, 2021:

10. Dexter Revival Spoils True Identity of Clancy Brown's "Krabby" Bigwig?

9. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Has Seen Things

8. Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith's New Troll Smackdown

7. The Sandman: Act II: Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, David Tennant & More

6. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster

5. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki

4. Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

3. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain

2. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki

1. CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager (Image)

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Star Trek: Prodigy offers a teaser, Daniel Bryan & CM Punk speculation grows, Barry to start filming soon, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki appreciates the birthday love, and Charmed suffers a loss:

Star Trek: Prodigy Teaser Intros Crew of Starfleet's U.S.S. Protostar

Will Daniel Bryan Join CM Punk in AEW? Rumors Say… Probably!

Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Appreciates BDay Wish; Ackles "Soaring"

Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Leaving CW Series; Rupert Evans Responds

