Homegrown… rock to the rhythm, and bop to the beat of the radio. You ain't got the slang but you got the face to play the role. You can play with me and all the bros. Try for the courage and try for charity's tight clothes. She got a hat and all he has is his asshole. She'll be a' boppin to me… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious respect going out to Kings of Leon), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- and it appears that you were all really worried about the Supernatural drama. Then we wrap things up with "5 More Things" as we look at the five articles that almost made the cut.

Along with all of that Supernatural concern, newbies for this round also includes Dexter date reveal and a mysterious door (?), Rick and Morty finds our dimension-hopping duo looking to kill God, and the WWE releases more talent:

10. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

9. DC Tells Harley Quinn EPs Batman Doesn't Dine Feline; Selfish Lover?

8. Dexter: Michael C. Hall Talks Finale Frustration; Reveals Return Date?

7. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki- "Things Are Good"; Jensen Ackles Update

6. Rick and Morty Season 5 E02: A Plan to Kill God Is Rudely Interrupted

5. Another Day, Another Round Of WWE Talent Releases

4. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Urges Calm; Misha Collins Wants In

3. Dexter: Now We Need to See What's On the Other Side of That Door

2. Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters: Eric Kripke, Jensen Ackles Post

1. Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- including George R.R. Martin's GOT regrets, The Boys finds its Crimson Countess, Dave Bautista goes after Marco Rubio, Joey Janela goes Trumper gimmick, and Kevin Smith takes the high road with a "Masters of the Universe" gatekeeper:

Game of Thrones: GRRM Wished HBO Waited Until 2063 to Wrap Series

The Boys Season 3 Welcomes Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

Dave Bautista to Marco Rubio: Seriously Dude, WTF is Wrong With You?

Joey Janela Debuts Trumper Gimmick, Trolls Locals Kooks at Meeting

Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

