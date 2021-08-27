BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 August 21: Doctor Who Does Radical; WOT Turns

A man in my shoes runs a light. And all the papers lied tonight. But falling over you is the news of the day. Angels fall like rain. And love is all of heaven away. Inside you, the time moves. And she don't fade. The ghost in you, she don't fade. Inside you, the time moves. And she don't fade… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to The Psychadelic Furs (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with Amazon's The Wheel of Time series taking the top spot with some sweet preview images. Our Friday newbies include The Umbrella Academy down to the final 48 hours of filming Season 3, AEW/WWE ratings, the Arrowverse reacts to The Flash "Armageddon", BBC exec promises "radical" Doctor Who changes, American Horror Story: Double Feature rolls out "Red Tide" character posters, From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, August 27, 2021:

10. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filming Down to Final 48 Hours

9. Ratings Wars: AEW Rampage Fails to Beat WWE Despite CM Punk

8. The Flash: Javicia Leslie, Brandon Routh & More React to "Armageddon"

7. Doctor Who: BBC "Radical" Promise Keeps Our Murphy/Fern Dream Alive

6. Doctor Who Producer: Morbius Doctors Scene "Wasn't Thought Out At All"

5. Star Trek: Picard: Michelle Hurd Talks Season 2, Seven of Nine & Raffi

4. American Horror Story: Double Feature Introduces Your "Red Tide" Cast

3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: "Birds of War" Returns?

2. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week

1. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Adapt Releases 4 Preview Images

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- What If…? tells a twisted Avengers tale, Days of Our Lives goes "Beyond Salem" & into a full-on camp mode, "The Chadster' talks AEW Dynamite, ABC's The Wonder Years reimagining drops a trailer, and The Flash is bringing Despero to "Armageddon":

What If…? Episode 3 Review: RIP The Avengers, Long Live The Avengers

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite on 8/25/2021

The Wonder Years Official Trailer Released; OG Series Cast "Takeover"

The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon": Tony Curran Joins Cast as Despero

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost in You (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T87u5yuUVi8)