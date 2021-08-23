Ratings Wars: AEW Rampage Fails to Beat WWE Despite CM Punk

Oh, happy day! The Chadster's beloved WWE was once again victorious in the TV ratings last week, proving once and for all that The Chadster's opinions on wrestling are the correct ones and therefore the best ones and that all the haters out there that are constantly writing The Chadster emails like "WWE sux Chadster" and "Chadster why do you keep referring to yourself in the third person that's so stupid" are wrong and can all go to heck! Welcome to The Chadster's wrestling ratings report, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on the internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 31 of 2021

The big story of the week last week was the return of CM Punk to AEW, which The Chadster found to be totally disrespectful to do on what's supposed to be a big week for WWE, with SummerSlam taking place over the weekend. But even more disrespectful was how high of a rating AEW Rampage got from CM Punk's return, drawing over a million viewers and a .53 in the precious 18-49 demo. The Chadster nearly spit out a mouthful of White Claw Seltzer when he heard about this rating, because a .53 is within the range of Raw and Smackdown. Luckily, thanks probably to the 10PM timeslot combined with the SummerSlam PPV, Rampage fell short of beating either Raw (.55) or Smackdown (.57) in the demo last week. Phew! Now The Chadster can have sex with his wife… if she'll let him.

Rampage did beat Dynamite to be the number three most watched wrestling show this week. The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT took a hit in viewership in ratings, probably due to ungrateful fans that are butthurt just because Vince McMahon fired half of the roster. Listen, if you can't stick with WWE when they've had no choice but to get rid of a bunch of people despite making record profits and heading back to Saudi Arabia next month, then The Chadster hates to tell you this, but you're not a real fan.

Dynamite could see a boost in ratings thanks to the CM Punk thing this coming week, but WWE should also see a bump due to the returns of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. Impact… well, it exists. That's the best The Chadster can say about that. By the way, Keighleyanne said no. Her loss.

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard for Week 31 of 2021

Here are the numbers for WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage last week:

WWE Raw: 1,857,000 viewers with a .55 in 18-49

WWE NXT: 654,000 viewers with a .15 in 18-49

AEW Dynamite: 975,000 viewers with a .35 in 18-49

Impact Wrestling: 126,000 viewers with a .04 in 18-49

WWE Smackdown: 2,102,000 viewers with a .57 in 18-49

AEW Rampage: 1,129,000 viewers with a .53 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings numbers come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster has had to scour the internet each week to learn how his beloved WWE performed against its competition. The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and perhaps the best one of all for this sort of data, WrestleNomics.