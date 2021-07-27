BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 July 2021: Doctor Who Views & Paulson Provides

With Community making us sound like we're on repeat, Doctor Who thoughts still going strong, and Ratched star Sarah Paulson: Crusher of Rumors… Winner of Tequila! For this go-around, the newbies include a Big Sky casting leads to a spoiler and Robert Kirkman talks The Walking Dead films. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, July 27, 2021:

10. Legends of Tomorrow: Matt Ryan Ends Constantine Run with S06 & More

9. Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

8. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki

7. The Walking Dead: "Exciting Stuff Happening" with Rick Grimes Film

6. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain

5. Foundation: David S. Goyer Discusses Approach to Asimov's Sci-Fi Epic

4. Community Star Joel McHale Says Reunion Possible "Now More Than Ever"

3. The Sinner Season 4 Teaser: Harry Ambrose is Haunted by a New Mystery

2. Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor

1. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a double-dose of Doctor Who opinion, Loki design details, Eric Petersen talks Kevin Can F**k Himself, and Rick and Morty disappoints:

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 6 Much Ado About Something? [Review]

Five Thoughts About The Doctor Who Series 13 Trailer

Loki Prod Designer: He Who Remains Citadel Details You Might've Missed

Eric Petersen Discusses Kevin Can F**k Himself, Boston Accents & More

Doctor Who: Some Interesting Takeaways from Series 13 Discussion

