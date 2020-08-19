Becky Lynch to Put an Ass Whooping on the World of Literature?

WWE fans haven't heard much from Becky Lynch since she made the shocking announcement that she was pregnant and would abdicate the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Since then, Becky Lynch has been at home, living life as regular ol' Rebecca Quinn. But it looks like she's been keeping busy, at least.

Lynch posted a photo on Twitter showing a computer screen with a document she's working on. The only words visible say "by Rebecca Quinn." The document purports to have over 40,000 characters, so it looks like she's already gotten started on… whatever it is. A memoir? The great American novel? An internet think piece?

40,000 characters does sound like a lot, but if you consider an average of about 6 characters per word, it comes out to something like 6500 words. That's roughly the length of one of our WWE Raw recaps these days, though it could also be the first chapter of a book.

Lynch initially didn't provide any other details about what she's working on, though the tweet certainly captured the attention of fans hungering for anything from their heroine. The tweet already has a thousand retweets and over 7,000 likes after being up for just about a half-hour, at the time of this writing. It's the first time Lynch has tweeted since May 16th.

That was just a few days after Lynch abdicated the Raw Women's Championship on May 11th. Lynch hadn't wrestled in a few weeks before that and didn't participate in the Money in the Bank PPV the previous weekend, so rumors were already swirling. When Lynch made her announcement on Raw and gave the championship to Asuka, it gave Raw a major ratings boost of 300,000 viewers and .11 points in the 18-49 demographic, a number the show hasn't matched since.

About 40 minutes after the first tweet, Lynch returned for another, writing, "My bad, I left out the title in my last post. I miss you all." The title in question, which is seemingly a joke, reads "Toast and Me. A Study in Seven Volumes." The count is now in words instead of characters, listing over 9,000 words.