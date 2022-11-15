Beleaguered Austin Theory Snaps on Dolph Ziggler on WWE Raw

Last week, Austin Theory tried and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for the United States Championship, and the failure continued to affect him this week on WWE Raw.

At first, Theory attempted to put a positive spin on his loss, which saw him try to use the contract for a match against Seth Rollins after Rollins was beat up by Bobby Lashley, only for Lashley to also beat up Theory, evening the odds and causing Theory to lose the match. Theory claimed that the briefcase was actually holding him back on WWE Raw this week, trying to look to the future. However, that brought in Dolph Ziggler, who mocked Theory for the failed cash-in attempt. Ziggler himself has successfully cashed in a Money in the Bank briefcase for a world title.

Of course, it's WWE Raw, so the only way to settle this was in the ring. Thoery and Ziggler faced off in a match later on Raw, but things quickly turned violent. Well… more violent than usual. When the action spilled outside, Theory began slamming Ziggler's head into the announce table and wouldn't stop, forcing the referee to disqualify him… not that this stopped the beatdown.

Theory later channeled his anger to attack United States Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins defended the title in the WWE Raw main event against Finn Balor, a match riddled with interference from Judgment Day and The OC. Rolins ultimately got the win, but Theory attacked afterward. Perhaps another, more legitimate shot at the United States Championship is in Theory's future? If he won, that could certainly go a long way toward making people forget about the failed cash-in.

Perhaps that match can happen at Survivor Series, which airs on November 26th. Of course, there's one more episode of WWE Raw before then, so we'll have to see what happens next week.

