Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to Challenge for Tag Belts at Fastlane

WWE is dipping into its bag of old tricks for the Smackdown Women's Championship feud between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. This month at WWE Fastlane on March 21st, Belair and Banks will challenge champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. While it might seem counterintuitive for two rivals headed for a showdown on "the grandest stage of them all" to form a tag team, it's actually well in line with WWE history. The frenemies/rivals tag team is a time-honored tradition in WWE. And there's nothing WWE loves more than time-honored traditions, which is a more polite way of saying the love to repeat the same storylines over and over.

A press release on WWE.com provides more details on the match:

Before SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks battles 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the two elite Superstars will join forces to challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the illustrious titles at WWE Fastlane. Although Baszler & Jax may not always see eye-to-eye as individuals, the destructive tandem has personified squared circle dominance as two-time titleholders. But will they able to rebuke the combined opposition of two Superstars currently at the top of their game? Banks has proven that she is, in fact, every bit of the "Blueprint" of the Women's division as of late, and Belair has all the momentum in the world. The two overcame Baszler & Jax alongside sommelier Reginald on SmackDown, but the champions fired back with a win at WWE Elimination Chamber. But will they be able to work together effectively to conquer the champions with the WrestleMania showdown on the horizon? Find out at WWE Fastlane, streaming live Sunday March 21 beginning as at 7 ET/ 4 PT on Peacock and WWE Network.

Look for Banks and Belair to implode during the match and kick off their real rivalry in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. Or look for them to win the titles… it wouldn't be unheard of.