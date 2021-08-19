Big Brother Season 23 E18 Recap: OTEV Veto Battle & Deals Undone

We're now up to the eighteenth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article introducing a new Head of Household and the High Roller Room this season on Big Brother.

The results of the veto derby scores sent some houseguests forward with excitement while others found increased paranoia. Derek F and Kyland discussed who the intended target or options would be surrounding any results of the veto competition highlighting a possible second veto option. The agreement to redirect suspicion to Derek F being the true target is something that doesn't have as great of consequences with the former Jokers team, but instead has a lot more to do with "The Cookout" alliance. On the other side of things within that alliance, Tiffany attempted to sway the target off of Claire's back.

The veto competition quickly arrived, with six houseguests playing including the HOH, the other five people included Alyssa, Azah, Britini, and the two nominees Claire and Derek F. The winners of the veto derby placed their bets on who they'd think would win the game. Kyland picked Alyssa. Derek F picked Britini. Claire picked Kyland. And lastly, Sarah Beth picked Azah. The iconic and reoccurring OTEV veto competition involved sliding and climbing ropes for colorful jelly-covered jar-shaped plaques with two former houseguest's names inscribed on the front, which is the answer to a question from the oddly muscular octopus. The hypocritical nature of Tiffany judging Azah for helping Britini in the game became glaringly obvious after her pouring her heart out to protect Claire in a preceding interview. Alyssa ended up winning the veto competition, giving Kyland the second power of veto.

Derek F attempts to help Britini out of being back-doored by Kyland, but it leaves me wondering why he continues to play the game for her and for a team that was dissolved weeks ago. On the other side of things, I can see the dedication for protecting someone close to you in the game, but in the Big Brother house that could come at a cost sooner than you'd like. Kyland quickly flipped on a "deal" with Britini and took a cowardly way out by having Sarah Beth signal to her that she may go up as a replacement nominee.

