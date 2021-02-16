Big Sky Season 1 Preview: Is Big Rick the Answer or a Deadlier Threat?

Before we head into the preview for this week's episode of ABC's Big Sky, we just need to say… C'MON! WE ALL KNOW "BIG RICK" IS LYING!!!! Okay… sorry… just needed to get that out of our system. Okay, so this week finds Ronald (Brian Geraghty) seriously backed into a corner as Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) move in. Of course, that's going to make Ronald just that much more dangerous- explosively dangerous. Is "Nu-Rick" (John Carroll Lynch) truly a different person, willing to help end the madness- or does "Big Rick" have a bigger plan in mind that would need Ronald joining Cody off the playing board? Here's a look at the preview images for "Let It Be Him" followed by an episode overview, trailer, and sneak preview. Oh, and that preview? It's only Cassie coming face-to-face with… Ronald?!

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 9 "Let It Be Him": In an action-packed episode, while knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald, which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair's prior meeting. Elsewhere, not feeling like she can trust her husband, Merilee makes a life-changing decision that puts both her and Rick's fates into her own hands. Written by Jonathan Shapiro and directed by Michael Goi.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest starring in "A Good Day to Die" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. Patrick Gallagher guest stars as Sherriff Tubb.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.