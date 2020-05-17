Billions Season 5 Preview Finds Chuck and Axe Having to Get Personal

Showtime's critically-acclaimed drama series Billions returns this weekend with the season's third episode, "Beg, Bribe, Bully". This week, Chuck (Paul Giamatti) sees a benefit and opportunity in revisiting his past while Axe (Damian Lewis) has to put the brakes on his business dealings when a family crisis arises. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) continues walking the lines between warring parties, but those lines may get a bit more blurred as Taylor risks more to assets some independence. Here's a look at a few of the preview images for Sunday's episode, followed by the official promo"

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Maffia and more. Joining the cast this season are Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles.

This season, Axe and Chuck have not only their own reignited rivalry to contend with but also some new faces that are looking to take them both down a couple of pegs, permanently. For Axe, it's the threat emanating from social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) that could prove his downfall, while Chuck finds himself taking on the law in the form of a skilled and savvy district attorney (Maffia). Taylor Mason (Dillon) is set to play a much larger role this season. Being the one person who can walk that thin neutral line between Axe and Chuck is what forces Taylor back to Axe Capital.

Having to protect the company's employees and their assets, Taylor could be the ace of Axe's sleeve or the "monster slayer" Chuck's looking for to end Axe's dominance once and for all. Meanwhile, Wendy (Siff) reevaluates her past allegiances and begins forging some new and powerful team-ups of her own, the kind that will raise Chuck and Axe's eyebrows (and tension levels). Margulies joins the ensemble cast as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author whose role in all of this will become much clearer to everyone.