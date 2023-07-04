Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, anime expo, black butler, Crunchyroll, my hero academia, nba

Black Butler, My Hero Academia/NBA & More Crunchyroll/Anime Expo News

The Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2023 had a lot of announcements & anime trailers - including the return of Black Butler.

The Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2023 was held on Monday, July 3rd, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. It's a lot… like, a lot of announcements, a ton of previews, clothing lines with the NBA, a long list of new and continuing anime series, including a new Black Butler anime.

A new, never-before-seen trailer for Solo Leveling was revealed for the exciting new series from A-1 Pictures (Lycoris Recoil; Sword Art Online), coming next winter.

The world premiere of a new trailer for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special also debuted during the panel before its October 2023 launch.

Several new anime titles were acquired by Crunchyroll, including The Apothecary Diaries, The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2, The Kingdoms of Ruin, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, To Be Hero X, Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage, and the premiere world adaptation announcement and trailer for the return of Black Butler.

A new preview was shared for the My Hero Academia collaboration between TOHO animation, Crunchyroll, the National Basketball Association (NBA), NBALAB, and HYPERFLY that will bring fans a one-of-a-kind, must-have line of streetwear. Exclusive items from the collaboration will debut at NBA Con, held in Las Vegas from July 7-9, with the full range of merchandise launching later this fall.

At the studio MAPPA Panel on July 1, it was announced that BUCCHIGIRI?! will be coming to Crunchyroll this January 2024.

Those who attended Fuji TV's "+Ultra" Panel yesterday also were treated to all-new trailers for KamiErabi GOD.app (from the creator of NieR) and Metallic Rouge (an original work from studio BONES in celebration of their 25th anniversary), both coming to Crunchyroll in October 2023 and January 2024, respectively.

Crunchyroll's full catalog from Sony Music is now available so fans can now discover 100 full-length concerts and thousands of music videos from artists like LiSA, YOASOBI, Hikaru Utada, ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION, Hiroyuki Sawano, KANA-BOON, and so many more

