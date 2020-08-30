Black Panther: ABC Airing Film, Chadwick Boseman Special Sunday Night

As the world continues to mourn the passing of Chadwick Boseman (42, Da 5 Bloods), Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment, and ABC will pay tribute to the late actor with a special Sunday evening airing of Boseman's blockbuster hit film Black Panther, followed by a special documentary looking back on Boseman's life and career. Starting at 8 pm ET on Sunda, August 30, the Academy Award-winning film will be presented commercial-free, followed at 10:20 pm ET by the retrospective Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. Executive produced by Steven Baker, the ABC News special will celebrate Boseman's storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen. It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king – and Black Panther – is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life. Black Panther also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett.

The Marvel Studios film would go on to receive seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. Black Panther would also become the first MCU and superhero movie to earn a Best Picture nomination. The film would also be nominated and/or walk away with wins at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 24th Critics' Choice Awards, and more.