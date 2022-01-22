Blade Runner: Black Lotus S01E11 Preview: Wallace Jr. Takes Control

With only three episodes to go on this season of Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, we have a look ahead to tonight's episode "All the Best Memories." With his father out of the way, Niander Wallace Jr. begins his plan for a world populated by replicants- with more than just a little help from Joseph?! Meanwhile, Elle hatches a radical plan to put her haunted memories to rest in a desperate search for peace. Directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), Blade Runner: Black Lotus is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.

Now here's a look at a preview for this weekend's episode "All the Best Memories," where Niander Wallace prepares to take over the Wallace Corp in the wake of his father's death:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | S1E11 Sneak Peek: A New Era | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoKxEqnElgY)

And in the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the Japanese and American production team show what goes into bringing the show's universe to life:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Scenes: Meet the Production Team | BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uy3afpZNfLo)

Here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Toonami & Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, followed by a series overview and a featurette where the creative team takes viewers behind the scenes to show them what went into making the original anime:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official Trailer | BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlmnXPRJbGg)

Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

Inspired by the film franchise, the 13-episode series stars Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak, and Kazuki Yao.

Henwick/Shida voice Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose. Lee/Fuji voice Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles. Wiley/Honda voice Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit. Cox/Hashi voice Niander Wallace Sr, founder & CEO of the Wallace Corporation. Bentley/Koyasu voice Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist working for his father. Duhamel/Kusunoki voice Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner. List/Sakakibara voice Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief. Root/Otsuka voice Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD. Abdi/Kinba voice Doc Badger, a black market dealer. Henry/Tsukayama voice Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production. Spisak/Yao voice Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation.