Bob's Burgers: Our 5 Fav Episodes For Every Valentine's Day Mood

Valentine's Day will continue to be difficult this year due to the pandemic and those out there trying to maintain safety on a holiday. What's awesome is that some shows can save audiences from not only the boredom of quarantine but also from feeling as though you've missed out on what outings you could have had before. The hilarious and fantastic romance that crosses the screen of Bob's Burgers is a perfect pairing for those wishing to watch an episode about any type of relationship.

From the downs of breaking up to the awkwardness of double dates, this series has romance covered for whatever Valentine's evening you end up having. Below are five of my favorite episodes from Bob's Burgers that just might help someone who might need it.

"My Fuzzy Valentine" Season 3 Episode 13: In a quick attempt by Bob to obtain a special gift on Valentine's day for Linda, he and the kids run into issues that involve the local health inspector, Hugo, and his jealousy. Bob truly tries to make Linda as happy as he can, and even through mishaps, he does the best he can in his wife's eyes.

"Two For Tina" Season 3 Episode 17: Nothing more interesting or awkward than a love triangle in middle school. Tina is torn between Jimmy Jr. and a new boy from a dance school, Josh, and a date to the dance becomes way more complicated for her.

"Secret Admiral-irer" Season 6 Episode 18: Not only featuring some great voice acting by the recently passed Cloris Leachman, but this episode also looks at love lost and found in life. Both hilarious and touching, Tina's attempts to reunite a couple is very memorable.

"V for Valentine-detta" Season 8 Episode 8: It's the episode where we're introduced to the character of Nat, the limo driver, and the show is better for it. When Valentine's evening goes south, you'd want Nat in your corner not only for the laughs but also for the fart bombs.

"The Trouble with Doubles" Season 8 Episode 13: It may not be Valentine's Day specific episode, but there's a universal awkwardness in double dates that feel forced. Bob and Linda experience an outcome from a double date that traps them in an odd but relatable situation.