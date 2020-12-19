Bob's Burgers: Our 5 Fav Episodes That Are Totally Tina Belcher

Tina Belcher is the epitome of awkward tween years in Bob's Burgers, but we wouldn't have it any other way. As the eldest daughter of the Belcher family, she has many wise moments and worthy phrases but she also succumbs to the moments we cringe at from adolescence. Many topics of growing up, from sexuality to having friends, are addressed through the lens of Tina-centered episodes.

Below are five episodes that maintain a spot in my favorites list when it comes to Tina Belcher.

"Bad Tina" Season 2 Episode 8: Peer pressure can happen to the best of us, but the casual and awkward way it hits the Belcher family with Tina is amazing. We get introduced to the annoying and iconic character of Tammy in this episode, not to mention we also get a look at Bob obsessing over clapping routines.

"Broadcast Wagstaff School News" Season 3 Episode 12: In this episode, Tina dives into the world of school news but she must do some hard work to be taken seriously. Besides the major story involving someone pooping in random places in Wagstaff, Tina's supported by her family and makes tough choices along the way.

"Mazel Tina" Season 4 Episode 13: Tina will take what she can get in this episode. She and her family take on last-minute catering at Tammy's Bat Mitzvah party in order to go around needing an invitation to the event. Family members slowly abandon the catering table, including Bob himself, as Tina begins to forget whose Bat Mitzvah it really is as she becomes Tammy's newest party planner.

"Teen-a-Witch" Season 7 Episode 3: With a little energy taken from something like The Craft, Tina discovers her inner witch in this Halloween episode. With a conviction to win a school costume contest after years of losing and a desire to prove a crossing guard wrong, Tina gives spells her best shot with unconventional success.

"Every Which Way but Goose" Season 9 Episode 14: Going in a weirder direction than most, Tina's broken heart finds friendship and a weird connection in a local goose from the park. With handmade friendship bracelets and a zombie-themed school dance in the balance, some choices become too difficult for our awkward tween.

Not everyone had such a fun or quirky environment to grow up in, but we live through the greatness of Tina Belcher for that now. Experiencing the cringe on the other side of the screen, Bob's Burgers gives us a character to cheer for and one to love through every story. Let us know in the comments of any of your favorite Tina moments!