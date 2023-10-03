Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: animation, bobs burgers, fox, Fox TV, images

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 2 Images: Rudy's Important Meal

Regular-Sized Rudy is getting a little nervous about dinner in new images for FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 2, "The Amazing Rudy."

The focus is all on Rudy (regular-sized) and an important dinner in new images for the second episode, "The Amazing Rudy," of Bob's Burgers season 14. Rudy (Brian Huskey) attends an important dinner and the Belchers make an important casserole in the newest episode airing Sunday, Oct 8 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Rudy making a significant appearance in this season with "The Amazing Rudy" is fantastic to witness. This has been a great character to follow over the years, we'll never forget his connection to the iconic bean bag chair in season 4, episode 15, "The Kids Rob a Train." Some great episodes to watch that also include Rudy are "Carpe Museum" from season 3 and "Dawn of the Peck" from season 5. A part of me hopes that we get more episodes like this in the future where we center on specific minor characters. There's so much to gain and story to develop from future episodes, including favorite characters from past seasons.

FOX's Bob's Burgers includes Linda (John Roberts), Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Tina (Dan Mintz). Season 14 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Rachel Dratch, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, and Sarah Silverman.

FOX's Bob's Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season. "The Amazing Rudy" episode premieres on FOX on October 8th at 9 PM EST and will be available on Hulu the following day. Let us know in the comments below your favorite Rudy moment in the series so far!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!