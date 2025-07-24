Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Booster Gold, South Park, The Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, Euphoria, South Park, Booster Gold, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Alien: Earth, Wednesday & more!

Article Summary Catch up on the latest Booster Gold pilot news from David Jenkins and upcoming DC Studios plans

Get updates on The Sandman, Euphoria, Stranger Things, and Wednesday season renewal

Discover fresh previews for South Park, Rick and Morty, Only Murders in the Building, and more

Dive into TV’s hottest headlines, exclusive interviews, reviews, and behind-the-scenes insights with today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE/AEW, Netflix's The Sandman, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Stranger Things, Comedy Central's South Park, Discovery's Shark Week 2025, DC Studios' Booster Gold, BBC's Doctor Who, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney Jr.'s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Netflix's Pokémon Concierge, Stephen Colbert & David Letterman, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, Euphoria, Stranger Things, South Park, Booster Gold, Doctor Who, Only Murders in the Building, Rick and Morty, Alien: Earth, Wednesday, Pokémon Concierge, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 24, 2025:

AEW Dynamite Preview: Your Guide to Watching Sober Tonight

Geriatric Undertaker Humbles TNA Champion on WWE NXT

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2 Previews: Merv Readies for Battle & More

Euphoria: Hans Zimmer, Labrinth Set as Season 3 Composers

Stranger Things: Ross Duffer Shares OG Sizzle Reel Used to Sell Show

South Park Creators, Paramount Extend Overall Deal; Season 27 Preview

Shark Week 2025 Night 4 Preview: Monster Shark, Alien Sharks & More

David Jenkins Confirms Writing Booster Gold Pilot: "Lovable Goofball"

Doctor Who: RTD Denies Danny Dyer Next Doctor (Our Spoof Still Stands)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Set for September Premiere

Booster Gold: "Our Flag Means Death's" David Jenkins Writing Pilot

Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale: Rick Sanchez, Father of the Year?!?

Alien: Earth Team Offers Behind-The-Scenes First Look Preview

Wednesday Scares Up Season 3 Renewal; Spinoff Series Being Eyed

Buffy "Baby Steps," Smiling Friends & Lestat Rock: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Taps John Stamos for Howard Stark

Pokemon Concierge Returns to Netflix with New Episodes in September

Colbert Fallout: David Letterman Team's Video Compilation Slams CBS

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!