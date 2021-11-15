Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut

Bosch: Legacy is the official title to the spinoff and sequel to Bosch, the Amazon Studios adaptation of Michael Connelly's popular Harry Bosch cop novels. At a talk for New York Magazine's Vulture Festival, star Titus Welliver revealed the show's title and that it would premiere on IMDb TV in 2022. Bosch was the longest-running Amazon Studio show on the Amazon Prime streaming service, lasting 7 seasons. Each season adapted up to 3 of Connelly's novels into interweaving cases, which means the show had adapted the bulk, but not yet all, of the books. The character had to be aged down from the Bosch of the novels since the latter was a Vietnam War vet.

The show's Bosch is a former Marine who fought in the first Gulf War before returning to his native Los Angeles to become a cop. Haunted by the death of his mother when he was a boy and a traumatic childhood spent in foster care, he becomes a relentless homicide cop in the LAPD, sticking to the credo "Everybody counts, or nobody counts." He went after all suspects with the same fervor, be they rich or poor or even members of the LAPD. The show also used many real Los Angeles locations, turning the city into a main character in the series.

Bosch: Legacy will take place 2 years after he quit the LAPD in disgust at the end of the previous series. He has become a private investigator working for crusading big money attorney Money "Honey" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), a former foe who sued him in a wrongful shooting suit when he was a cop. Both shooting and trial were depicted in the opening minutes of the first episode of the original show. Since then, she became an occasional ally when she took him on as a client when he needed an attorney. The series will also follow Bosch's daughter Maddie as she joins the police force from the academy to the street. The first season will apparently adapt the novel "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" where Bosch is hired to find a billionaire's missing heir.

Bosch: Legacy will be streaming on IMDb in 2022. A definitive premiere date will be announced soon.