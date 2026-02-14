Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Michael Connelly

Bosch Universe: This November, Harry Returns in Connelly's The Hollow

Michael Connelly announced a new Harry Bosch novel, The Hollow, in which the retired detective faces his earliest and worst childhood demons.

Article Summary Michael Connelly's new Bosch novel, The Hollow, releases this November with Harry Bosch back in action.

Retired detective Bosch is confronted by traumatic memories from his time at MacLaren Children’s Center.

Bosch’s half-brother, Mickey Haller, informs him of a settlement, but Harry seeks justice—not money.

Determined to solve an old murder, Bosch must face his past and uncover the truth behind "the hollow."

Just when you start to worry about him, Harry Bosch returns. Michael Connelly has just announced a new novel coming out in November. Harry is flying solo this time, though his half-brother, Mickey Haller from The Lincoln Lawyer, plays a big part in it. Harry has been receiving treatment for cancer for the last few years and books, and finds himself going back to his earliest childhood demons during his twilight years. Here's a look at the official overview for the latest case:

Bosch Faces His Past in The Hollow

Retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch delves into the darkest chapter of his past in the new thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly.

When Harry Bosch was eleven years old, his mother was murdered and he became a ward of the state, housed in MacLaren Children's Center, a notorious facility where abuse was rampant. Decades after its closure, a massive class action lawsuit has resulted in a multibillion-dollar settlement for former residents. But when Bosch's half-brother, defense attorney Mickey Haller, brings him word that Harry is entitled to $400,000, Bosch says he doesn't want the money. He wants justice.

News of the settlement awakens his memories of a place he had hoped never to revisit, and a boy named Chops, a fellow inmate who wound up dead. Chops's body was found in a hidden space under a staircase that the staff used to discipline their charges. The kids knew it only as "the hollow." But Chops's death was covered up and never solved. Now Bosch knows he must reopen the investigation and learn the truth, even if the killer is long dead.

As Bosch digs into the files, he picks up the trail of a predator who not only survived, but went on to a life of vicious crime. Forced to face a history that both scarred him and launched him on his mission as a cop, Bosch must bring down a sadistic criminal and finally put to rest the demons of his past.

The Hollow: A Bosch Novel is out on November 3rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!