Both Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole Injured, Pulled from AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole may have both scored victories at AEW Double or Nothing, but both were injured in the process and cannot compete on AEW Dynamite tonight. News of Hardy's condition, alleged by dirt sheets to have started with his earlier match with Darby Allin, was already circulating when AEW owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially announce both injuries, along with plans to change the competitors in a planned ten-man tag match.

The match between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin took place on the May 11th episode of AEW Dynamite, part of the Owen Hart Tournament. The match included several insane spots, such as Allin jumping off an extra tall ladder in the ring onto Hardy on top of some steel chairs at ringside, and Hardy hitting a Swanton bomb onto the steel stairs outside the ring.

Adam Cole defeated Hardy the following week on Dynamite to advance in the tournament, which he won at Double or Nothing. Hardy teamed with his brother Matt Hardy to take on the Young Bucks at that PPV. Both were scheduled to be on opposite sides of a ten-man tag match on tonight's episode of Dynamite, but that's no longer the case.

Instead, that match will now feature Darby Allin teaming with Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage to take on reDRagon, the Young Bucks, and Hikuleo. AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, and will take place in Los Angeles. The show is an important one, as, according to Tony Khan, it will be attended by Discovery/Time Warner executives, so AEW is hoping to make a good impression so that they can figure out what to call their secondary titles after the corporate restructuring (hopefully not the TruTV Championship).