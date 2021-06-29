Brooklyn Nine-Nine: More Spinoff Ideas with Holt, Terry & Vulture

One of the biggest strengths of the NBC series' Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the ensemble cast and each has his/her own chance to shine. While initially built as a vehicle for Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta, each has come more than their own from his partner Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), rival-turned-wife Sgt Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), father and majorly ripped second-in-command Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), resident badass Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), lovable mainstays and buffoons Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Given how well the characters have been built over the course of seven seasons entering its eighth and final, it's hard to fathom interest not furthering in a spinoff involving any of these characters from creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Here are my choices on how Brooklyn Nine-Nine can live in the future.

Raymond Holt

It's obvious given all the flashbacks from Holt's past, there are several directions the series can go as a prequel. Braugher's done such a wonderful job as the character, it's hard not seeing him narrating and reflecting to write his autobiography of all the famous busts and criminals he's captured over the years. For the series to happen, it's very likely to happen that a younger Black actor would need to play the up-and-coming Holt trying to gain acceptance in the NYPD as a gay Black man while in pursuit of those like the Disco Strangler or the Freestyle Killer. Not only that, his friendship-turned-bitter-rivalry to Madeline Wuntch is one of the most memorable recurring arcs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Certainly helps to have such a talented actress like the venerable Kyra Sedgwick to play off of and there's no shortage of comediennes/actress who can take up the role of her younger counterpart. Not only has Braugher created such an enduring character, but it's one that should stick around as a positive influence.

Terry Jeffords

We certainly seen Crews flex so much muscle on the series and also become one of the series' most relatable and funny characters. A spinoff with a promoted Captain Jeffords leading his own squad, while perhaps taking another Nine-Nine cast member or two can be the sequel that can keep the series fresh in a spinoff. One of the aspects the Jeffords' spinoff can have is focusing on his family life while he also works cases. I can even see Chelsea Peretti's Gina Linetti returning in a bigger role given the character's attraction to the character or at the very least, a recurring one. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine strictly focused on the squad itself, a Terry Jeffords series could expand and succeed in the way Frazier did for Cheers focusing more on Terry the family than just the work. If there's a time jump where Cagney and Lacey are teenagers, then it adds another dimension and challenge Terry and his wife will have to deal with. I would extend the spinoff idea to Beatriz, who can also front her own spinoff.

Vulture

This is probably a long shot, but Dean Winters is long known for his recurring appearances and ensemble cast work than just leading TV series. Winters is charismatic as he is abrasive, which makes me wonder why he hasn't stuck in the long haul to lead a series. Look at his work in HBO's Oz, the early seasons of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the handful of episodes he's in FX's Rescue Me. He's the real deal and then some. Winters can flip that intensity and abrasiveness to also turn to comedic gold from his Allstate commercials as "Mayhem" to his recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As self-absorbed as he is, he became one of the biggest thorns at Jake's side, but his shady results also earned him a spot on Peralta's Suicide Squad helping to take down the bigger threat in Commissioner John Kelly. While the team formulated the plot, the Vulture didn't hesitate to put his own variation and didn't waste time take credit. As with my previous suggestion of a Jason Mantzoukas-starred Adrian Pimento spinoff, it's predicated on the character wanting to change or have some form of redemption. I just don't see Winters jumping up at that to humanize him and being perfectly happy making Vulture stay a selfish prick.

