Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho Debut at AEW All Out

Three major stars made (not so surprise) AEW debuts at All Out Sunday night: Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho. All three stars have been announced as officially "All Elite." The night also marked the first match featuring CM Punk in seven years, which Punk won, defeating Darby Allin.

Ruby Soho appeared as the Joker entrant in the Women's Casino Battle Royals and won the match, earning a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Soho, formerly Ruby Riott in WWE, came out to the Rancid song Ruby Soho with patches featuring the words Destination AEW on the back of her leather jacket. Soho eliminated Thunder Rosa after a brief showdown to win the match.

Adam Cole made his return following Kenny Omega's victory to retain the AEW World Championship over Christian Cage. Cole, wearing a shirt indicating he too had signed with AEW, teased facing off with Omega before turning on Jungle Boy instead and rejoining The Elite.

But before Kenny Omega could bid the crowd adieu, Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE) also came out and helped Cage and Jurassic Express drive The Elite from the ring. It seems AEW is looking to score a huge rating on Wednesday night.

In addition to the new signees, Minoru Suzuki also stepped through the Forbidden Door from NJPW to challenge Jon Mosley to a match on Dynamite. In other title results from All Out, the Lucha Brothers defeated the Young Bucks to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. Miro retained the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston, and Britt Baker defeated Kris Statlander to retain the AEW Women's Championship.